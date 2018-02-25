Broward sheriff: 'I was disgusted' officer didn't enter school

Washington (CNN) Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Sunday he was "disgusted" an armed school resource officer did not enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as shots rang out and vowed to investigate any other allegation of inaction.

"I was disgusted. I was just demoralized with the performance of former deputy (Scot) Peterson," Israel said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

CNN reported earlier this weekend that Corals Springs sources said police from Coral Springs arrived at the site of the shooting and were dismayed to find three other Broward County Sheriff's deputies, in addition to Peterson, had not entered the school.

Israel said the actions of the deputies are under investigation.