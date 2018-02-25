The NRA's worst nightmare is here

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) It feels like the early days of the #MeToo movement, which caused a cultural shift regarding sexual misconduct -- but this time, the problem at hand is gun violence, and the movement is called #NeverAgain. And this time, the courageous individuals leading the effort for change are teenagers from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Just a few weeks ago, these young Americans were simply living the typical teenage life. But that changed on February 14, 2018, when a 19-year-old former student carrying a weapon of war entered their school with the intent of slaughtering people -- and he did just that.

Those students who were recently on the front line of gun violence are now on the front line of pushing for laws that will save the lives of other young Americans. And clearly, many of these activists, who witnessed firsthand what an AR-15 can do to the body of a fellow teenager, view the NRA as a big part of the problem.

We saw that during CNN's Town Hall last week, when 17-year-old Cameron Kasky said , "This is about people who are for making a difference to save us, and people who are against it and prefer money," before asking the question that went viral: "So, Sen. Rubio, can you tell me right now that you will not accept a single donation from the NRA in the future?"