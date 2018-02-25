Airstrikes are still pounding Eastern Ghouta despite a ceasefire, doctor says

(CNN) A United Nations resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria appears "to be ink on paper," according to doctors working inside the besieged Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, which suffered intense bombardment again Sunday.

"Nothing has changed," Dr. Hamza Hassan said Sunday morning from Arbeen Hospital in Eastern Ghouta, hours after the UN unanimously adopted the resolution.

"The airstrikes are continuing. A maternity hospital has just been hit in Saqba (a town in Eastern Ghouta) and is out of service," he said of the offensive from the Russian-backed Syrian regime on the rebel-held enclave.

At least seven people are believed to have been killed since the resolution was passed, UN Humanitarian coordinator Panos Moumtzis told CNN on Sunday.

The airstrikes and artillery fire have concentrated on the outskirts of Eastern Ghouta, according to activists inside the city. Sunday's hostilities also included ground attacks for the first time in this offensive, they said.

Read More