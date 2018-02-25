(CNN) Katy Perry performed a surprise set on Sunday at a benefit for first responders and survivors of January's deadly mudslide in Montecito, California.

A crowd of more than 2,000 gathered for the "One 805 Kick Ash Bash" fundraiser, after the area code where disaster hit. It raised nearly $2 million dollars, according to organizers.

"This means the world to me," Perry told CNN. "This is where I flourish. My heart was broken by the tragedy, the mudslide. I'll do anything to help this community."

Perry grew up in nearby Goleta, California.

Katy Perry performs at the 'One 805 Kick Ash Bash'

In an emotional moment backstage, Perry hugged 14-year-old Lauren Cantin, who was among the survivors rescued from mud and debris.

