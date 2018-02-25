Emma Chambers, 'Notting Hill' actress, dies at 53

(CNN) British actress Emma Chambers, who starred alongside Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in the 1999 movie "Notting Hill," has died, according to her agent.

She was 53 years old.

"Over the years, Emma, created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed," said her agent, John Grant.

Grant said the actress died of natural causes on Wednesday. She is survived by her husband, fellow actor Ian Dunn.

In Notting Hill, Chambers played the younger sister of Hugh Grant's character. Following the news of Chambers' passing, the actor said on Twitter that she was "a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress."

Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) February 24, 2018

