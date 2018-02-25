CNN 10 - February 26, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 26, 2018

A new, controversial memo has been released in the U.S. government, and today's show begins with a down-the-middle explanation of what it's all about. With South Africa's second-largest city set to run out of water this summer, we're examining what it's like to live on less than seven gallons per day. And following the conclusion of the 2018 Winter Olympics, we're looking ahead to the next nation set to host the event.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More