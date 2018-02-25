Breaking News

North Korea willing to talk to US, South Korea says

Updated 7:21 AM ET, Sun February 25, 2018

(CNN)North Korea is willing to hold talks with the United States, South Korean President Moon Jae-In said in a statement Sunday.

The South Korean leader said he'd met with the North Korean delegation that's in Pyeongchang for the closing ceremony of the Winter Games, and told them that North Korea-US talks should happen "as soon as possible."
Moon said the North Koreans indicated they were willing to talk with the US, and agreed that "the inter-Korean relationship and North Korea-US relationship should develop together."
