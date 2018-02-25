China to drop presidential term limits, clearing way for Xi Jinping to stay on

(CNN) China's Communist Party (CCP) has proposed amending the country's constitution to allow President Xi Jinping to serve a third term in office.

State-run news agency Xinhua said the Party will remove the provision that the President and Vice President "shall serve no more than two consecutive terms" from the constitution of the People's Republic of China.

The proposed amendment will have to be ratified by China's rubber-stamp parliament -- the National People's Congress (NPC) -- in March.

When it goes into effect, Xi will be free to serve indefinitely as China's head of state, the strongest indication yet he is intending to maintain power at the top beyond the two 5-year terms served by his predecessors for the past 20 years.

Break with tradition