Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nigeria has deployed fighter jets, helicopters and surveillance planes to search for more than 100 girls who are missing after suspected Boko Haram militants attacked their school in the northeastern region of the country.

The country's Ministry for Information said Sunday that 110 girls remain unaccounted for after the raid last Monday on the Government Girls Science Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State.

The school about 275 kilometers (170 miles) from Chibok, where Boko Haram militants kidnapped nearly 300 girls from a school in Chibok in April 2014, sparking global outrage.

Many of the Chibok girls were freed after negotiations, but more than 100 remain in captivity, their whereabouts unknown.

The Nigerian government has yet to release an official list of those missing and federal agencies have given contradictory information. The ministry is basing the latest number on briefings with the school principal and the Commissioner for Education.

