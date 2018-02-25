Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) More than 100 girls are missing after suspected Boko Haram militants attacked their school in northeastern Nigeria Monday night.

The country's Ministry for Information said Sunday that 110 girls remain unaccounted for after the raid on the Government Girls Science Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State.

The Nigerian government has yet to release an official list of those missing and federal agencies have given contradictory information. The ministry is basing the latest number on briefings with the school principal and the Commissioner for Education.

Bashir Manzo, the father of one of the missing girls and the newly elected head of the parents' association, earlier told CNN at least 104 schoolgirls were unaccounted for.

Shortly after the attack, the Yobe State governor's office said 50 girls were unaccounted for.

