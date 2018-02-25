Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) More than 100 girls are missing after suspected Boko Haram militants attacked their school in northeastern Nigeria Monday night, according the father of one of those missing.

Bashir Manzo told CNN that his daughter Fatima was among at least 104 schoolgirls unaccounted for after the raid on the Government Girls Science Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe.

Nigeria's government has yet to release an official list of those missing and government agencies have given contradictory information.

Shortly after the attack, the Yobe governor's office said 50 girls were unaccounted for.

However, Manzo -- the newly elected head of the parents' association at the school -- said that according to parents and the association's records 104 girls were missing.

