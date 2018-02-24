Twin suicide blasts rock Yemen port city of Aden

Sanaa (CNN) Twin suicide blasts in Aden killed six people and injured 31 others, according to two senior security officials in Yemen.

Two car bombers targeted the Aden counterterrorism headquarters building in the southern port city, the security officials said.

Most of the injured are being treated at nearby Jimhori Hospital, the officials said. Some are reportedly in critical condition.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement by its Amaq news agency. However, the group did not offer any evidence to support the claim.

CNN cannot independently verify that ISIS carried out the attack.

