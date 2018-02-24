(CNN) The International Committee of the Red Cross said 21 staff members have been dismissed or resigned for "paying for sexual services" in the past three years.

An additional two staff members suspected of 'sexual misconduct didn't have their contracts renewed, said Yves Daccord, director general of the ICRC.

"This behavior is a betrayal of the people and the communities we are there to serve. It is against human dignity and we should have been more vigilant in preventing this," Daccord said.

The revelation comes as other aid organizations have been hit by allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation by aid workers. Haiti just suspended the international poverty charity Oxfam Great Britain from operating in the country after reports of sexual misconduct by some of its employees.

Daccord said staffers are "contractually bound by the ICRC's code of conduct" that bans the purchase of sexual services.

