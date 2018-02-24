Breaking News

Settle in with these weekend reads

Updated 9:11 AM ET, Sat February 24, 2018

(CNN)A $17,850 urine test. A disastrous plot to kill a North Korean leader. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you missed during a busy news week.

For sale: Weapons to jihadists

US assault rifles originally intended for allies in Syria have ended up for sale on extremist online forums in the country's al Qaeda heartland. In a remarkable snapshot of the disastrous outcomes and thwarted ambitions of the West's six-year effort in Syria, an M16 assault rifle was offered to CNN over the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

A $17,850 urine test

    After she had back surgery in late 2015, her surgeon prescribed an opioid painkiller and a follow-up drug test that seemed routine -- until the lab slapped her with a bill for $17,850. A lab had tested her urine sample for a constellation of legal and illicit drugs, many of which, she said she had never heard of, let alone taken. That kind of urine testing has grown explosively over the last decade. Now that testing boom is raising concerns.
    How a plot to kill North Korea's first leader ended in mutiny and murder

    09 South Korea assassination squad
    They were supposed to be a top-secret assassination squad tasked with attacking the residence of North Korea's then-leader Kim Il Sung. But South Korea's "Unit 684" proved anything but.

    Life at the 2018 Winter Olympics

    Fans cheers before the men&#39;s ice hockey preliminary round group B game between the Olympic Athletes from Russia and the United States during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 17, 2018.
    By train, plane or automobile, thousands from all over the world converged in South Korea for the PyeongChang Games. Here's what it's like to be at the center of the action.

    ICE arrested him. His church put his photo in a pew so no one would forget.

    Gilles Bikindou has HIV, chronic kidney failure and diabetes. His pastor says deporting him is a death sentence. She knows his case is one of millions. But if it happened to a member of her church, she said, it could happen to someone at yours, too.

    Opinion: A father and daughter's battle with an eating disorder

    An ignorant comment from a childhood friend plunged Meagan McDowell into a six-year battle with anorexia that tested the family and her relationship with her father. Here are some of the lessons they learned, in their own words.

    Opinion: The mother's story I could not forget

    Batoul was eight months' pregnant when she fled her home in Raqqa, Syria -- braving air strikes, snipers and land mines. Gayle Lemmon writes that she was so haunted by the memory of meeting Batoul that on a return trip to Syria, she tracked her down to find out what happened.