NBA star Stephen Curry says Florida shooting is 'tough to digest'

(CNN) NBA sensation and father of two Stephen Curry reacted this week to the Stoneman Douglas High school shooting, saying that the death of 17 people was "tough to digest."

"Obviously as a parent, thinking about the world that you want your kids to grow up in and trying to protect them at all cost, that hits home. And you obviously feel for families that were affected," Curry said in an interview with CNN's Van Jones on "The Van Jones Show," airing Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Golden State Warriors' point guard praised the gun control activism that has taken place since the shooting, in a week that saw high school students walking out of their schools, holding rallies and directly confronting lawmakers in Tallahassee and Washington in a bid to ban weapons like the one used in the Florida massacre.

"I think there's a lot that's been said about change that needs to happen, and hopefully that conversation actually goes somewhere and we actually make an impact for the next generation to hopefully have a better world to live in," Curry told Jones.

The interview also covered the broader picture of American politics.

