Gold win means pink beard for US ski spokesman

(CNN) You have to wonder whether US Ski and Snowboard spokesman Tom Kelly has pink hair dye on his must-pack list before he heads off to the Winter Olympics.

For the third time in the past four Games, Kelly has honored a pink-haired athlete's medal win by dying hair on his head.

"For me it's a commitment to our athletes," says Kelly, who has a pink beard thanks to Kikkan Randall's gold medal in cross-country skiing.

The first time Kelly had a chance to get his hair dyed he chickened out.

At the 1999 world championships, snowboarder Rosey Fletcher was tinting the hair of some athletes. At first, Kelly agreed to get his hair done, too, but then he backed out -- with a condition. He told Fletcher he would dye his hair if she reached the podium at the Olympics.

