IOC bans Russian athletes from marching behind flag at closing ceremony

(CNN) Russian athletes will not be allowed to march behind their national flag at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Games after two tested positive for doping.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued the ruling hours before the event on Sunday, confirming that multiple doping violations had influenced its decision.

"This was hugely disappointing and, in addition to other considerations, prevented the IOC from even considering lifting the suspension for the Closing Ceremony," the IOC executive board said in a statement.

Instead of their national flag, Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) will march behind the Olympic rings at the closing ceremony which starts at 8 p.m. local time Sunday (6 a.m. ET).

They did the same at the opening ceremony after the IOC banned Russia from competing the Games because of state-sponsored doping leading up to and including the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

Read More