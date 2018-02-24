Story highlights Shiffrin had been tipped to win five alpine skiing medals

American leaves Pyeongchang with one gold and one silver

Wind wreaked havoc with schedule

(CNN) American skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin says her dream of winning five gold medals in the same Winter Olympics may be impossible to achieve.

The 22-year-old said she was "over the moon" after winning two medals -- one gold and one silver - at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Shiffrin looked strong when she won the giant slalom but was dethroned as Olympic champion a day later in her favorite event, the slalom, finishing fourth after bad weather resulted in a compacted schedule.

And now Shiffrin, one of the best skiers of her generation, doubts the feasibility of winning all five individual golds -- a dream born after her breakthrough triumph as an 18-year-old in Sochi.

"I don't know if that's possible," Shiffrin told CNN. "It's a really difficult thing to do, that's for sure."

Read More