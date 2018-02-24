Breaking News

Winter Olympics: Sunday, February 25

Updated 8:34 AM ET, Sun February 25, 2018

Fireworks explode behind the Olympic flame at the start of the closing ceremony.
Fireworks explode behind the Olympic flame at the start of the closing ceremony.
Figure skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates walk with Team USA during the closing ceremony.
Figure skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates walk with Team USA during the closing ceremony.
Performers carry the South Korean flag during the closing ceremony.
Performers carry the South Korean flag during the closing ceremony.
Ivanka Trump, daughter and senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, attends the ceremony with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife, Kim Jung-sook. At right is Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong.
Ivanka Trump, daughter and senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, attends the ceremony with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife, Kim Jung-sook. At right is Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong.
Flagbearers arrive to the closing ceremony.
Flagbearers arrive to the closing ceremony.
The Olympic athletes from Russia celebrate after winning the men&#39;s hockey final. They defeated Germany 4-3 in overtime.
The Olympic athletes from Russia celebrate after winning the men's hockey final. They defeated Germany 4-3 in overtime.
Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen celebrates after winning the final event of these Olympics. She finished with five medals in Pyeongchang and is the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time (15 medals in all).
Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen celebrates after winning the final event of these Olympics. She finished with five medals in Pyeongchang and is the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time (15 medals in all).
Germany&#39;s Felix Schutz, right, checks Russian Yegor Yakovlev in the gold-medal hockey game.
Germany's Felix Schutz, right, checks Russian Yegor Yakovlev in the gold-medal hockey game.
A hockey fan shows his support for Russia.
A hockey fan shows his support for Russia.
Chinese figure skater Jin Boyang performs during the exhibition gala.
Chinese figure skater Jin Boyang performs during the exhibition gala.
The Swedish women&#39;s curling team celebrates its win over South Korea in the gold-medal game.
The Swedish women's curling team celebrates its win over South Korea in the gold-medal game.
Ivanka Trump talks to US athlete Lauren Gibbs as they attend the four-man bobsled event. Gibbs won silver in the two-woman bobsled earlier in these Games.
Ivanka Trump talks to US athlete Lauren Gibbs as they attend the four-man bobsled event. Gibbs won silver in the two-woman bobsled earlier in these Games.
Italian figure skaters Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek perform in the gala exhibition.
Italian figure skaters Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek perform in the gala exhibition.
Singer Bada performs at the gold-medal hockey game.
Singer Bada performs at the gold-medal hockey game.
A Polish bobsled team piloted by Mateusz Luty reacts after its final run.
A Polish bobsled team piloted by Mateusz Luty reacts after its final run.
The bobsled piloted by Germany&#39;s Nico Walther makes its way down the track. Walther&#39;s team finished in a tie for silver.
The bobsled piloted by Germany's Nico Walther makes its way down the track. Walther's team finished in a tie for silver.
See photos from the Winter Olympics as they draw to a close in Pyeongchang, South Korea.