Story highlights Canada wins bronze with 6-4 win over Czech Republic

Canada loses semifinal by outsider Germany

Nine-time Olympic champion had won three of last four gold medals

(CNN) They were expected to win the gold, but Canada's men's hockey team will leave the Winter Games with a bronze medal.

A day after losing to 60-1 outsider Germany in the semifinal, the nine-time Olympic champion defeated the Czech Republic 6-4 to salvage some plaudits from Pyeongchang.

Canada is the winner of three of the past four Olympic titles, and the semifinal capitulation was a severe shock to this hockey-mad nation.

But this was a team lacking any of its National Hockey League stars , because of a scheduling dispute with franchise owners, and its redemption came in bronze to add to recent golds from Sochi and Vancouver.

