Canadian skier arrested, accused of stealing car at Winter Olympics

Pyeongchang (CNN) Canadian skier David Duncan, his wife, Maja Margrethe Duncan, and trainer William Ryan Raine spent Friday night behind bars, accused of stealing a car during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The frigid Pyeongchang weather proved too much for the three, who said they took a vehicle they found unattended with the engine running because it was too cold outside, according to the South Korean police source, who was not authorized to speak to the media.

The three were pulled over while driving the stolen vehicle, a pink Hummer, from downtown Pyeongchang to the Olympic Village, a distance of less than 2 miles.

David Duncan competes in the freestyle skiing men's ski cross seeding on Wednesday.

A South Korean police source told CNN that Raine, the driver, had a blood alcohol level of 0.162 when tested one hour after stealing the car. That's more than three times South Korea's legal blood alcohol limit of 0.05%.

All three Canadians were arrested for car theft, with Raine also charged with drunken driving, according to the police source.

