Librarians digitally archive rare White House images

By Betsy Klein, CNN

Updated 9:13 AM ET, Sat February 24, 2018

This photograph of President Lyndon B. Johnson meeting in the Cabinet Room was taken by James P. Blair on April 28, 1966. President Johnson met that day with Civil Rights leaders, including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and members of Congress and his Cabinet to discuss and sign his Special Message to the Congress Proposing Further Legislation To Strengthen Civil Rights. Johnson&#39;s Special Message called for the enactment of federal law prohibiting discrimination based on race, religion, or national origin. Johnson would go on to send a Special Message to Congress every year until the April 11, 1968 signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1968. Seated from left to right are: Andrew J. Biemiller of the AFL-CIO; Attorney General Nicholas deB. Katzenbach; Floyd B. McKissick, national director of the Congress of Racial Equality; Dr. King; Rep. Emanuel Celler of New York; President Johnson; Roy Wilkins, executive director of the NAACP; and Civil Rights and union labor leader A. Philip Randolph.
In this photograph first lady Lady Bird Johnson dines with actor Gene Kelly and photographer Edward Steichen at dinner during the White House Festival of the Arts. On June 14, 1965 over 300 guests attended the White House Festival of the Arts to honor contemporary American artistic achievement. 65 works of art borrowed from 39 museums across the country were displayed in the East Wing and Jacqueline Kennedy Garden. The 14 hour event also featured a variety of performances in the East Room and the South Lawn including Duke Ellington, the Robert Joffrey Ballet, and the Louisville Orchestra.
This photograph by Joseph J. Scherschel shows scenes from President Lyndon B. Johnsons visit to NASAs Manned Spaceflight Center in Houston, Texas. The purpose of the visit was a speech to honor the crew of the Gemini 4 mission and Johnson nominated astronauts James McDivitt and Edward White for promotion to the rank of lieutenant colonel. The Gemini 4 mission spanned four days and 62 Earth orbits, and included the first American spacewalk. Here, Johnson is delivering his remarks.The Manned Spaceflight Center was established in 1961 where it served the Mission Control Center for NASAs spaceflight program and led the Gemini, Apollo, and Skylab missions. In 1973, it was renamed the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in honor of the former president whose home state was Texas. Today, the center continues to serve as Mission Control and leads NASAs International Space Station operations.
This photograph by Joseph J. Scherschel shows astronauts James McDivitt and Edward White and their families in the White House swimming pool. The McDivitt family is out of frame. They were invited to the White House following the successful Gemini 4 mission to space, which included 62 Earth orbits over four days and the first American spacewalk. The invitation followed their promotion by President Lyndon B. Johnson to the rank of lieutenant colonel the week before at an event at NASA&#39;s Manned Spaceflight Center in Houston, Texas, and the visit included an overnight stay at the White House. This pool was installed during the Franklin Roosevelt administration and was covered over during the Richard M. Nixon administration to create the Press Room.
In this photograph President John F. Kennedy, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, President Félix Houphouët-Boigny of the Ivory Coast, and first lady Marie-Thérèse Houphouët-Boigny of the Ivory Coast converse in the Red Room of the White House. The group was attending a State Dinner held in honor of President Houphouët-Boigny&#39;s State Visit on May 22, 1962.
In this photograph President Lyndon B. Johnson talks with Sen. Robert F. Kennedy of New York in the East Room of the White House after signing the Veterans Readjustments Benefits Act of 1966 on March 3, 1966. Also known as the &quot;Cold War GI Bill,&quot; the bill gave veterans who served after January 31, 1955 access to benefits such as educational assistance, job placement services, veterans preference, and home and farm loans.
In this photograph President Lyndon B. Johnson walks Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi into the Center Hall prior to a State Dinner held in her honor on March 28, 1966. The Center Hall is located on the Second Floor of the White House, in the family quarters.
In this photograph two members of the American Ballet Theatre dance a pas de deux or duet during a performance of Aaron Copland&#39;s &quot;Billy the Kid&quot; on a temporary stage in the East Room of the White House on May 22, 1962. The performance was part the State Dinner held in honor of President Félix Houphouët-Boigny of the Ivory Coast and hosted by President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.
This photograph shows President Lyndon B. Johnson with Thurgood Marshall and Penelope Hartland-Thunberg at an announcement of their nominations to federal positions on July 13, 1965 in the East Room. Marshall was named solicitor general, becoming the highest-ranking African-American government official in history. Hartland-Thunberg was added to the United States Tariff Commission.
This photograph shows visitors on the North Portico after exiting the White House following a tour. First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy greets the group and poses for pictures.
This photograph shows the West Wing press area during the Lyndon B. Johnson administration. The press has had a dedicated work space in the White House since the construction of the West Wing in 1902, moving around the West Wing and next door in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building before settling in the room built above the White House swimming pool. This particular iteration was enlarged under President Franklin D. Roosevelt and decorated under President John F. Kennedy. Abbie Rowe, the White House photographer for the National Park Service, is seen standing to the right in a dark gray suit and black rimmed glasses. Rowe documented the presidents and the White House from the Franklin D. Roosevelt through the Lyndon B. Johnson administrations.
This photograph shows the press waiting in the Press Lobby in the West Wing. The press has had a dedicated work space in the White House since the construction of the West Wing in 1902, though the press area was moved around the West Wing and next door in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building before being assigned to a room built above the White House swimming pool, installed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933, during the Richard M. Nixon administration.
Washington (CNN)In a nondescript office building steps away from the White House, a small team of librarians at the White House Historical Association is working on a massive puzzle.

As of this week, the group has now spent two years chipping away at digitizing approximately 25,000 previously uncatalogued slides of photographs documenting years of White House history.
"We wanted to be the authoritative source for White House history," said Lauren Cahill, the association's digital asset librarian, who says their mission is to educate and make the White House more accessible.
The project, they estimate, is about halfway done.
    Most of the slides come with very little context or information, save for the month and year the film was developed. It's up to the librarians to identify what's in each photograph, which range from historical events to candid behind-the-scenes shots, and from the documentation of rooms from administration to administration to decor. The photos were taken between 1962 and 1987, the Kennedy through Reagan administrations.
    So the librarians have become historical detectives of sorts — matching up what they know about the photo with other historical records and information. For instance, civil rights leaders in a photo from an April 1966 meeting with President Lyndon Johnson were identified using Johnson's daily diary, searchable through his presidential library. Some of the decorative pieces and artwork have been traced through old White House guidebooks.
    It's an arduous process requiring a fine attention to detail.
    Library director Stephanie Tuszynski travels one hour to Largo, Maryland, where the slides have been kept in cold storage for several years, carefully packs them into bags and drives them another hour to Creekside Digital in Glen Arm, Maryland, where the slides are scanned and digitized. Then, the librarians identify what's in the slide, captioning it with a background and narrative with as many details as possible. The librarians send batches of photos to the historian team for fact checking, then make revisions and a final review before the photos go live on the White House Historical Association's new online library. The digitization efforts are part of a partnership with Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud storage and support for the digitization.
    Metadata librarian Leslie Calderone joked that she's fallen into rabbit holes with particularly challenging photos, but she's also starting to recognize people in photos throughout various administrations.
    The photos also offer slices of White House life that aren't normally documented elsewhere and in most cases, have never been publicly accessible.
    "These photos remind you it is a house, and people were being people here, setting the table, tidying rooms," said Alexandra Lane, the White House Historical Association's rights and reproductions manager.
    The librarians found behind-the-scenes images of a visit from NASA astronauts that were part of the Gemini 4 team. President Lyndon Johnson presented the astronauts with the Exceptional Service Medal, but he also invited the astronauts and their families to take a dip in the White House pool while they stopped by for a Rose Garden ceremony. The images, which had never before been accessible to the public, show the esteemed astronauts splashing around the pool with their children, offering a more candid look at those who visit 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
    Another set of images show the White House press corps in a West Wing press center in the Johnson administration. The reporters, mostly men, have cubby workspaces with telephones, and there are three televisions in the room, all of which are turned off. Another image of the "press lobby" inside the west wing shows reporters kicked back on leather chairs, ashtrays on each table. The dedicated press space used today was built above the White House swimming pool during the Nixon administration.
    Another hidden gem: First lady Jacqueline Kennedy surprised a tour group visiting the White House. She greeted the group and posed for a photo on the North Portico.