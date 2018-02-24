Trump tweets support for arming teachers, says 'up to states'

(CNN) President Donald Trump is doubling down on his support for the controversial idea of arming school teachers as a protective and preventive measure against school shootings, indicating that aspects of such a proposal could be "up to states."

"Armed Educators (and trusted people who work within a school) love our students and will protect them," Trump tweeted Saturday . "Very smart people. Must be firearms adept & have annual training. Should get yearly bonus. Shootings will not happen again - a big & very inexpensive deterrent. Up to States."

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on Trump's tweet.

When asked on Thursday about the cost of such a plan, White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah told reporters, "I think that if we find the policy solutions that make the most sense that we can get buy in for, we'll figure out the rest of the pieces that you outlined."

The President's tweet came a day after a freewheeling, lengthy speech he delivered at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside of Washington, DC, in which he also suggested that teachers should be armed.