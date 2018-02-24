Trump calls Schiff a 'bad guy,' Democratic memo 'a nothing'

(CNN) President Donald Trump hit back at top House Intelligence Committee Democrat Adam Schiff in an interview Saturday night, dismissing a Democratic memo on FBI surveillance released earlier in the day as "a nothing."

"He'll leak all sorts of information. You know, he's a bad guy," Trump said Saturday in an interview on Fox News. "Certainly the memo was a nothing."

The House Intelligence Committee released a Democratic memo in redacted form that Schiff wrote as a rebuttal to a Republican memo that accuses the FBI of suppressing Democratic ties to an opposition research dossier on Trump and Russia used in a FISA warrant for former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

Trump said the Democratic memo "really verifies" the GOP memo.

"A lot of bad things happened on the other side -- not on this side but on the other side -- and somebody should look into it because what they did is really fraudulent," Trump said of Democrats.

