Read the Democratic memo here

(CNN) The House Intelligence Committee on Saturday released a Democratic memo in redacted form that seeks to undercut Republican claims of FBI surveillance abuses.

The memo was written by Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

Trump earlier this month authorized the release of the highly controversial Nunes memo alleging that the FBI abused its surveillance tools. The FBI has said that memo, put together by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-California, omits key information that could impact its veracity.