Read the Democratic memo here

Updated 4:23 PM ET, Sat February 24, 2018

(CNN)The House Intelligence Committee on Saturday released a Democratic memo in redacted form that seeks to undercut Republican claims of FBI surveillance abuses.

White House agrees to release Schiff memo with redactions
The memo was written by Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.
Trump earlier this month authorized the release of the highly controversial Nunes memo alleging that the FBI abused its surveillance tools. The FBI has said that memo, put together by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-California, omits key information that could impact its veracity.

