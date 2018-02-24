(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from February 16 through February 24.

Susan Walsh/AP

Rick Gates arrives at federal court in Washington on Friday. The former Trump campaign aide pleaded guilty to two criminal charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's wide-ranging investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign and related activities.

Mark Wallheiser/AP

Protesters rally against gun violence on the steps of the old Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, on Wednesday. Demonstrations took place across the country in solidarity with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students.

Mark Wallheiser/AP

Sheryl Acquaroli, a 16 year-old junior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is overcome with emotion after lawmakers voted 71-36 Tuesday against a measure to consider banning the sale of assault weapons.

Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky questions Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall on Wednesday. Kasky asked the Florida Republican whether he would continue to accept contributions from the NRA. The senator said that was the wrong way to look at it and that people "buy into" his agenda.

St. Louis Police Department

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was indicted on Thursday amid allegations of sexual misconduct and blackmail after he admitted last month to an affair. He was charged in St. Louis with first-degree felony invasion of privacy, according to the Missouri court system.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump and South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook attend the a snowboarding event on day 15 of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on Saturday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Rick Bowmer/AP

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney climbs down from a tractor during a tour of Gibson's Green Acres Dairy on Friday in Utah. On Monday, President Donald Trump announced he would support the Utah Republican's bid for Senate.

Tom Brenner/The New York Times

People watch from a balcony as Marine One, carrying President Donald Trump, lands near National Harbor, Maryland, on Friday. Trump was heading to speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Alex Van der Zwaan arrives at the District Courthouse in Washington on Tuesday. The Dutch lawyer pleaded guilty to lying to investigators in Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation, after he covered up his discussions with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates and a business associate based in Ukraine in September 2016, while the Trump campaign operation was in full swing.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during CPAC 2018 on Thursday, telling attendees "the safety of our nation's schools and our students" is a priority for the Trump administration.

John Nowak/CNN

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch debate during a CNN town hall on Wednesday. Israel told Loesch he was "calling BS" on those who don't believe in gun control measures.

Andrew Harnik/AP

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the White House South Lawn before traveling to CPAC on Friday. Trump repeated his call to arm some teachers and said the officer who did not enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the shooting "certainly did a poor job" and was a "coward."