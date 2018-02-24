The week in politics
Updated 9:52 PM ET, Sat February 24, 2018
(CNN)Take a look at the week in politics from February 16 through February 24.
President Donald Trump holds a note card with prompts such as "1. What would you most want me to know about your experience?" "2. What can we do to help you feel safe?" and "5. I hear you." during a meeting on Wednesday with people affected by school shootings.
Tyra Hemans, a senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks with Florida Rep. Wengay "Newt" Newton in Tallahassee, Florida, on Wednesday. Students across the country walked out of schools in support of the Parkland students, who came to the Florida state capital to discuss gun control with lawmakers.
President Donald Trump jokes about his hair at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, telling the audience, "I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks." Trump addressed the annual meeting for the second time as President, where he touted his administration's accomplishments and reiterated his proposal to arm "gun-adept" teachers as a means of preventing school shootings.
National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks during CPAC on Thursday. In his remarks, LaPierre accused Democrats of pushing a socialist agenda in the wake of the Florida shooting.
Rick Gates arrives at federal court in Washington on Friday. The former Trump campaign aide pleaded guilty to two criminal charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's wide-ranging investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign and related activities.
Protesters rally against gun violence on the steps of the old Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, on Wednesday. Demonstrations took place across the country in solidarity with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students.
Sheryl Acquaroli, a 16 year-old junior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is overcome with emotion after lawmakers voted 71-36 Tuesday against a measure to consider banning the sale of assault weapons.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky questions Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall on Wednesday. Kasky asked the Florida Republican whether he would continue to accept contributions from the NRA. The senator said that was the wrong way to look at it and that people "buy into" his agenda.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was indicted on Thursday amid allegations of sexual misconduct and blackmail after he admitted last month to an affair. He was charged in St. Louis with first-degree felony invasion of privacy, according to the Missouri court system.
Ivanka Trump and South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook attend the a snowboarding event on day 15 of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on Saturday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney climbs down from a tractor during a tour of Gibson's Green Acres Dairy on Friday in Utah. On Monday, President Donald Trump announced he would support the Utah Republican's bid for Senate.
People watch from a balcony as Marine One, carrying President Donald Trump, lands near National Harbor, Maryland, on Friday. Trump was heading to speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
Alex Van der Zwaan arrives at the District Courthouse in Washington on Tuesday. The Dutch lawyer pleaded guilty to lying to investigators in Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation, after he covered up his discussions with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates and a business associate based in Ukraine in September 2016, while the Trump campaign operation was in full swing.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during CPAC 2018 on Thursday, telling attendees "the safety of our nation's schools and our students" is a priority for the Trump administration.
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch debate during a CNN town hall on Wednesday. Israel told Loesch he was "calling BS" on those who don't believe in gun control measures.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the White House South Lawn before traveling to CPAC on Friday. Trump repeated his call to arm some teachers and said the officer who did not enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the shooting "certainly did a poor job" and was a "coward."
Students close out the CNN town hall with a song, "Shine," performed by members of the Stoneman Douglas drama club. The song was addressed to the shooter, who is in jail.