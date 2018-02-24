Trump is the NRA's apprentice

Jen Psaki, a CNN political commentator, was the White House communications director and State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration. She is vice president of communications and strategy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Follow her at @jrpsaki. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) No, America. Donald Trump is not going to be our savior on gun reform. And he is not going to deliver swift action to keep our kids safe from mass shootings. The speech he made Friday to conservatives at the Conservative Political Action Conference made that clear.

Jen Psaki

When given the opportunity to stand in front of an audience of his supporters and call for real reforms that would have an effect, his answer was to double down on his call for more guns, including arming "well-trained, gun-adept teachers and coaches" with concealed weapons.

If this refrain sounds familiar, it's because this is a position and an approach long called for by one of Trump's top cheerleaders, the National Rifle Association. In fact, the NRA's Wayne LaPierre expressed support for it the day before at the exact same conference.

"Every day young children are being dropped off at schools that are virtually wide open soft targets for anyone bent on mass murder ...," LaPierre said. "Schools must be the most hardened target in this country, and evil must be confronted immediately with all necessary force to protect our kids."

The opponents of arming teachers with guns are none other than teachers, school administrators and law enforcement. Why? Because America's problem with gun violence is not going to be addressed by pushing through an NRA-backed call for more guns in schools.

