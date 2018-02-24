UN Security Council will try to vote on Syria ceasefire as bombing continues

(CNN) Bombing continued in Syria's besieged Eastern Ghouta region near Damascus even as the UN Security Council tries again to vote for a temporary ceasefire in the war-ravaged country Saturday.

Syrian activists said the regime fired thousands of artillery shells and rocket fire Friday night and Saturday, including incendiary bombs.

"They were bursting in the sky, and the colors were white and dark orange," said Siraj Mahmoud, a spokesman for the White Helmets rescue group.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also said shelling by "incendiary substances" caused fires in Eastern Ghouta.

At the UN Security Council, a draft resolution calling for a 30-day halt in fighting in Syria was to be put up for a vote Saturday, according to council President Mansour Al-Otaibi. The truce would allow for the delivery of emergency aid and the evacuation of the wounded in some of Syria's hardest-hit areas.

Read More