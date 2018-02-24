UN Security Council adopts Syria ceasefire resolution

The UN Security Council on Saturday unanimously adopted a resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria.

[Previous story published at 2:04 p.m. ET]

Bombing continued in Syria's besieged Eastern Ghouta region near Damascus even as the UN Security Council tries again to vote for a temporary ceasefire in the war-ravaged country Saturday.

Syrian activists said the regime fired thousands of artillery shells and rocket fire Friday night and Saturday, including incendiary bombs.

"They were bursting in the sky, and the colors were white and dark orange," said Siraj Mahmoud, a spokesman for the White Helmets rescue group.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also said shelling by "incendiary substances" caused fires in Eastern Ghouta.

At the UN Security Council, a draft resolution calling for a 30-day halt in fighting in Syria was to be put up for a vote Saturday, according to council President Mansour Al-Otaibi. The truce would allow for the delivery of emergency aid and the evacuation of the wounded in some of Syria's hardest-hit areas.

But a noon deadline for the vote came and went.

Several diplomats said Russia, which backs the Syrian regime, was stalling and delaying the vote by trying to water down tough language.

A vote already had been delayed several times Thursday and Friday after other members of the Security Council were unable to convince Russia to agree to a resolution.

"They are playing games with people's lives," one of the diplomats said.

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, also took a jab at Russia as she walked into the Security Council chambers earlier Saturday.

"Today we're going to see if Russia has a conscience," Haley said.

In a tweet Friday, the ambassador said, "Unbelievable that Russia is stalling a vote on a ceasefire allowing humanitarian access in Syria. How many more people will die before the Security Council agrees to take up this vote?"

Unbelievable that Russia is stalling a vote on a ceasefire allowing humanitarian access in Syria. How many more people will die before the The Security Council agrees to take up this vote? Let's do this tonight. The Syrian people can't wait. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) February 23, 2018

While diplomatic maneuvering is underway, the death toll is soaring.

More than 520 people have been killed and 2,500 wounded since Sunday in the relentless bombardment of Eastern Ghouta, according to a statement from Doctors Without Borders, or Médecins Sans Frontières.

"Our hospital is full, and we already got hit twice," a doctor with the humanitarian organization said Saturday on Twitter.

#URGENT "Our hospital is full, and we already got hit twice. When the patients started overflowing, we reassigned another location. We are 250 people and we have nothing to eat"



Desperate #doctor's testimony from #EastGhouta #Syriahttps://t.co/kilAdzWJe5 — MSF International (@MSF) February 24, 2018

Around 400,000 people are in hiding as the Damascus suburbs have been pounded with shells, mortars and bombs since Sunday night.

Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta Medics tend to a baby as a child cries next to them at a makeshift clinic in Douma, Syria, on Thursday, February 23. More than 400 civilians have been killed this week in Syria's rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region, according to the head of the region's health department on Friday, February 23. Syrian regime forces have been pounding Eastern Ghouta with shells, mortars and bombs. Hide Caption 1 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta A man rescues a child after a reported airstrike in the rebel-held town of Hamouria on Wednesday, February 21. Syria says it is targeting terrorists in Eastern Ghouta. Hide Caption 2 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta Members of a Syrian civil-defense team rescue a man in Hamouria on February 21. Hide Caption 3 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta A woman and children run for cover after bombing in Hamouria on Monday, February 19. Hide Caption 4 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta Hide Caption 5 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta An injured child cries as he receives treatment at a makeshift hospital in Hamouria on February 19. Hide Caption 6 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta A man carries an injured victim amid the rubble of buildings. Hide Caption 7 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta A boy waits to receive medical treatment at a field hospital on February 19. Hide Caption 8 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta Injured children are treated at a hospital in Douma. Hide Caption 9 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta A wounded boy receives treatment in Douma following airstrikes on the village of Mesraba. Hide Caption 10 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta A man carries an infant he rescued from the rubble in Hamouria on February 19. Hide Caption 11 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta Injured children are treated at a hospital in Douma. Hide Caption 12 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta Ghaith, a wounded 12-year-old boy, cries as he waits for treatment -- and news of his mother in the operating room -- at a makeshift hospital in Kafr Batna. They were hurt in airstrikes on the town of Jisreen. Hide Caption 13 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta Children cry at a makeshift hospital in Douma. Hide Caption 14 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta A man weeps over his child, who was killed in the Mesraba airstrikes. Hide Caption 15 of 15

Most of the dead are women, children and the elderly, Dr. Fayez Orabi, head of the enclave's health department, told CNN in a series of WhatsApp messages.

"It's difficult to have a precise count because of the internet and communications are weak and the shelling and bombing are 24 hours," Orabi said. "During writing this message to you more than 20 rockets have fell around us," he added.

JUST WATCHED Activist describes crisis in Eastern Ghouta Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Activist describes crisis in Eastern Ghouta 02:04

Meanwhile, armed rebels in eastern Ghouta used "dozens of mortar and rocket shells and sniper fire" to target residential neighborhoods in Damascus, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported Saturday.

The attacks injured a number of civilians and caused material damage, according to SANA.