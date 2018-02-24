UN Security Council will try to vote on Syria ceasefire after delays

(CNN) The UN Security Council on Saturday will try again to vote for a temporary ceasefire in Syria after several delays this week.

A draft resolution calls for a 30-day halt in fighting in Syria as government forces have besieged Eastern Ghouta, a rebel-held enclave near the capital, Damascus. The truce would allow for the delivery of emergency aid and the evacuation of the wounded in some of Syria's hardest-hit areas.

The measure will be put up for a vote at noon ET Saturday, according to Security Council President Mansour Al-Otaibi. A vote was delayed several times Thursday and Friday after other members of the Security Council were unable to convince Russia to agree to a resolution.

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, was clear in blaming Russia for the lack of action.

"Unbelievable that Russia is stalling a vote on a ceasefire allowing humanitarian access in Syria. How many more people will die before the Security Council agrees to take up this vote?" Haley said Friday on Twitter.

