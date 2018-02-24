'Evil Dead' star Bruce Campbell talks horror and longevity of the cult classic

(CNN) When "The Evil Dead" hit theaters in 1981, the film's lead actor Bruce Campbell said that starring in a horror film was just "one rung above porn" for an actor.

But now the horror genre is big business at the box office and the cult classic has been turned into a beloved franchise that has its own TV series, "Ash vs Evil Dead," which returns for its third season on Starz Sunday.

CNN spoke with Campbell at New York Comic Con in October about the series, playing the cult hero Ash Williams for nearly 40 years, and where horror as a genre is going.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

So did you ever envision that "Evil Dead," this small shoot, would ever become a TV series and this big franchise?

Read More