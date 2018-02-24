(CNN) Building the rich, vivid world of "A Wrinkle in Time" helped director Ava DuVernay find what she had at one time believed to be her long-gone inner child.

If there's a movie that's going to tap into someone's sense of kid-like wonder, especially the one of actual kids, it's this one.

Starring Storm Reid as the young female protagonist, the film adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's science fiction fantasy novel is drenched in imagination and rooted in a theme of heroism.

As DuVernay explained it, it's a film that explores that "tender age where you're trying to figure out who you are and what you mean to the world and how you fit in."

Read More