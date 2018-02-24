Beloved Bollywood actress Sridevi dead at 54

(CNN) Veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi has died suddenly in Dubai at the age of 54.

Citing family sources, the Press Trust of India reported Sridevi died late Saturday night after suffering a cardiac arrest in the United Arab Emirates city, where she was attending a family wedding.

Born August 13, 1963, Sridevi made her Bollywood debut in 1979 with the Hindi film "Solva Sawan," but broke through to the list of Bollywood's most highly sought-after actresses with the film "Himmatwala," four years later.

Sridevi's credits include some of the most watched films of the '80s and '90s, including "Mawaali" (1983), "Tohfa" (1984), "Mr. India" (1987), "Chandni" (1989), "Lamhe" (1991) and "Gumrah" (1993).

Sridevi took a break from the limelight to raise two children with her husband, producer Boney Kapoor, before returning to star in the 1997 film "Judaai." In the film, she plays an ambitious housewife who inadvertently marries a man who can't afford the lavish life she aspires to lead.