Bombs, gunfight rock Somali capital, killing dozens

(CNN) Twin car bombings and a gun battle in the heart of Somalia's capital left dozens dead and scores wounded, authorities said Saturday.

Nearly 40 people died in the violence, which broke out in Mogadishu on Friday night, medical sources said.

Among the dead were five militants, Somali Security Minister Mohamed Abukar Islow said. At least one soldier died as well.

The Somali terror network Al Shabaab issued a claim of responsibility for the attack on its radio station. The attack took place a day after a government alert was issued about an explosives-laden vehicles in the capital.

Hours-long unrest

