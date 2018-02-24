Nigerian President calls missing schoolgirls a 'national disaster'

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has promised the families of girls missing after an attack on their school in the country's northeast that they'll be found and their attackers brought to justice.

Buhari called the situation a "national disaster" and said more troops and surveillance aircraft had been deployed to search the entire territory for the unknown number of missing students.

"We are sorry that it happened; we share your pain. Let me assure that our gallant armed forces will locate and safely return all the missing girls," Buhari said in a Twitter statement.

The girls have been missing since suspected Boko Haram militants raided the Government Girls Science Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe, Monday night.

I want the families of the girls yet unaccounted for at the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi to know that no effort will be spared to ensure that all of them are returned safely, and the attackers arrested and made to face justice. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) February 23, 2018

The local Yobe government released a statement Wednesday announcing the girls had been found, but later apologized for the "erroneous" statement that it said was based on inaccurate information.

