The week in 36 photos

A boy sits on Friday, February 16, at a memorial cross that honors the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The shooter, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is willing to plead guilty, according to his public defender.
A boy sits on Friday, February 16, at a memorial cross that honors the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The shooter, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is willing to plead guilty, according to his public defender.
US President Donald Trump holds his notes while hosting a listening session with student survivors of mass shootings, their parents and teachers in the State Dining Room at the White House on Wednesday, February 21. The visible points include prompts such as "1. What would you most want me to know about your experience?" "2. What can we do to help you feel safe?" and "5. I hear you."
US President Donald Trump holds his notes while hosting a listening session with student survivors of mass shootings, their parents and teachers in the State Dining Room at the White House on Wednesday, February 21. The visible points include prompts such as "1. What would you most want me to know about your experience?" "2. What can we do to help you feel safe?" and "5. I hear you."
Queen Elizabeth II, in light blue, takes in the Richard Quinn runway show beside Vogue editor Anna Wintour during London Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 20. The Queen later presented the designer with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
Queen Elizabeth II, in light blue, takes in the Richard Quinn runway show beside Vogue editor Anna Wintour during London Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 20. The Queen later presented the designer with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
Greek revelers celebrate Ash Monday on Monday, February 19 by participating in a colorful &quot;flour war,&quot; a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter.
Greek revelers celebrate Ash Monday on Monday, February 19 by participating in a colorful "flour war," a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter.
Wayne LaPierre, the vice president of the National Rifle Association, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, February 22, in National Harbor, Maryland. A polarizing figure, LaPierre reiterated a frequently used NRA slogan at the end of his speech: "To stop a bad guy with a gun, it takes a good guy with a gun."
Wayne LaPierre, the vice president of the National Rifle Association, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, February 22, in National Harbor, Maryland. A polarizing figure, LaPierre reiterated a frequently used NRA slogan at the end of his speech: "To stop a bad guy with a gun, it takes a good guy with a gun."
A woman is seen through glass as she watches the men's curling matches at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Sunday, February 18.
A woman is seen through glass as she watches the men's curling matches at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Sunday, February 18.
An Egyptian goose slides over the ice as it tries to land on the frozen Maschsee lake in northern Germany, on Monday, February 19.
An Egyptian goose slides over the ice as it tries to land on the frozen Maschsee lake in northern Germany, on Monday, February 19.
Mari Copeny, third from left, watches a free screening of the film "Black Panther" with more than 150 children, after she raised $16,000 to provide free tickets in an entire theater on Monday, February 19, in Flint, Michigan.
Mari Copeny, third from left, watches a free screening of the film "Black Panther" with more than 150 children, after she raised $16,000 to provide free tickets in an entire theater on Monday, February 19, in Flint, Michigan. A journey into Wakanda
A man rescues a child after a reported regime airstrike in the rebel-held town of Hamouria in Syria's besieged Eastern Ghouta region on Wednesday, February 21. As many as 300 people died over three days in the bombardment of the rebel enclave, medics and activists say.
A man rescues a child after a reported regime airstrike in the rebel-held town of Hamouria in Syria's besieged Eastern Ghouta region on Wednesday, February 21. As many as 300 people died over three days in the bombardment of the rebel enclave, medics and activists say.
Team USA celebrates after winning a shootout in the gold-medal hockey game against Canada on Thursday, February 22. It's the first time the American women have won the gold medal since 1998, when they also defeated Canada in the final.
Team USA celebrates after winning a shootout in the gold-medal hockey game against Canada on Thursday, February 22. It's the first time the American women have won the gold medal since 1998, when they also defeated Canada in the final.
A US Marine drinks cobra blood during the Cobra Gold joint training exercise between US and Thai military on Monday, February 19. In demonstrating jungle survival methods, cobra blood and flesh are used as nutrition in a scenario where sustenance is scarce.
A US Marine drinks cobra blood during the Cobra Gold joint training exercise between US and Thai military on Monday, February 19. In demonstrating jungle survival methods, cobra blood and flesh are used as nutrition in a scenario where sustenance is scarce.
Refugees and migrants wait an overcrowded rubber boat to be rescued by aid workers from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms on Sunday, February 18. They had left Libya and were trying to reach European soil.
Refugees and migrants wait an overcrowded rubber boat to be rescued by aid workers from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms on Sunday, February 18. They had left Libya and were trying to reach European soil. A child migrant's story
Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney climbs down from a tractor during a tour of a Utah dairy farm on Friday, February 16. Romney announced in a video released on Friday that he will run for the US Senate from Utah. President Trump endorsed Romney's bid for a seat.
Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney climbs down from a tractor during a tour of a Utah dairy farm on Friday, February 16. Romney announced in a video released on Friday that he will run for the US Senate from Utah. President Trump endorsed Romney's bid for a seat.
A military helicopter lies among debris in Oaxaca, Mexico, on Saturday, February 17. Thirteen people were killed when the helicopter crashed on top of two vehicles when it attempted to land in an airfield. On board were officials surveying damage from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake the day before.
A military helicopter lies among debris in Oaxaca, Mexico, on Saturday, February 17. Thirteen people were killed when the helicopter crashed on top of two vehicles when it attempted to land in an airfield. On board were officials surveying damage from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake the day before.
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau gathers his children for a photo during their visit to the Taj Mahal on Sunday, February 18. Trudeau and his family are in India for a week-long trip aimed at boosting economic ties between the two countries.
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau gathers his children for a photo during their visit to the Taj Mahal on Sunday, February 18. Trudeau and his family are in India for a week-long trip aimed at boosting economic ties between the two countries.
A cow is prepared for a photo shoot during a dairy cow beauty pageant on Thursday, February 22 in Germany.
A cow is prepared for a photo shoot during a dairy cow beauty pageant on Thursday, February 22 in Germany.
Sheryl Acquarola, a 16 year-old junior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, reacts in the gallery of the House of Representatives in Tallahassee, Florida, after lawmakers voted not to hear the bill banning assault rifles and large capacity magazines on Tuesday, February 20. Students and teachers who survived the shooting at Stoneman Douglas traveled to Florida's capitol to demand action from state lawmakers.
Sheryl Acquarola, a 16 year-old junior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, reacts in the gallery of the House of Representatives in Tallahassee, Florida, after lawmakers voted not to hear the bill banning assault rifles and large capacity magazines on Tuesday, February 20. Students and teachers who survived the shooting at Stoneman Douglas traveled to Florida's capitol to demand action from state lawmakers.
A former priest charged with sexually abusing five boys hides his face in his hat as he waits for his trial at court in Germany on Thursday, February 22.
A former priest charged with sexually abusing five boys hides his face in his hat as he waits for his trial at court in Germany on Thursday, February 22.
Kenya Wildlife Service rangers load a tranquillized elephant onto a truck during a translocation exercise on Wednesday February 21.
Kenya Wildlife Service rangers load a tranquillized elephant onto a truck during a translocation exercise on Wednesday February 21.
People pop crackers during a festival to mark the first day of the Lunar New Year in New York City's Chinatown neighborhood on Friday, February 16. The 2018 Chinese New Year, which is the year of the dog, began on Friday and celebrations continue for over two weeks.
People pop crackers during a festival to mark the first day of the Lunar New Year in New York City's Chinatown neighborhood on Friday, February 16. The 2018 Chinese New Year, which is the year of the dog, began on Friday and celebrations continue for over two weeks.
A man cleans debris from the roof of a house on Tuesday, February 20 after Mount Sinabung spewed volcanic ash into the air the day before in Indonesia.
A man cleans debris from the roof of a house on Tuesday, February 20 after Mount Sinabung spewed volcanic ash into the air the day before in Indonesia.
Aymara indigenous people rally in favor of Bolivian President Evo Morales&#39; candidacy for the next election, on Wednesday, February 21.
Aymara indigenous people rally in favor of Bolivian President Evo Morales' candidacy for the next election, on Wednesday, February 21.
Lions lay in a sunny spot at El Salvador&#39;s national zoo in San Salvador on Wednesday, February 21.
Lions lay in a sunny spot at El Salvador's national zoo in San Salvador on Wednesday, February 21.
Actress Jennifer Lawrence adjusts her hair while posing for photographers at the photo call for the film &quot;Red Sparrow&quot; on Tuesday, February 20 in London.
Actress Jennifer Lawrence adjusts her hair while posing for photographers at the photo call for the film "Red Sparrow" on Tuesday, February 20 in London.
A candle is passed on Tuesday, February 20, during a commemoration ceremony at the monument to the people killed during the Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests in 2014, in central Kiev, Ukraine.
A candle is passed on Tuesday, February 20, during a commemoration ceremony at the monument to the people killed during the Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests in 2014, in central Kiev, Ukraine.
From left, Jessie T. Usher, Samuel L. Jackson and Richard Roundtree appear in matching outfits while filming their latest movie, &quot;SHAFT&quot; in New York City on Saturday, February 17.
From left, Jessie T. Usher, Samuel L. Jackson and Richard Roundtree appear in matching outfits while filming their latest movie, "SHAFT" in New York City on Saturday, February 17.
People watch a cockfighting match on Sunday, February 18 on the outskirts of Bangkok with the highest cash reward in Thai history -- more than $1 million (US).
People watch a cockfighting match on Sunday, February 18 on the outskirts of Bangkok with the highest cash reward in Thai history -- more than $1 million (US).
In this handout photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up what he says is a piece of an Iranian drone that was shot down after it flew over Israeli territory. He was addressing the 2018 Munich Security Conference on Sunday, February 18.
In this handout photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up what he says is a piece of an Iranian drone that was shot down after it flew over Israeli territory. He was addressing the 2018 Munich Security Conference on Sunday, February 18.
A woman tries to save her merchandise from a fire at a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Sunday, February 18.
A woman tries to save her merchandise from a fire at a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Sunday, February 18.
A model walks the runway carrying a replica of his own head at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 21.
A model walks the runway carrying a replica of his own head at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 21.
Workers begin to dismantle a road dam at the site of an unexplained landslide near Tribsees in northern Germany on Monday, February 19.
Workers begin to dismantle a road dam at the site of an unexplained landslide near Tribsees in northern Germany on Monday, February 19.
Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch lawyer, arrives at the US District Courthouse to plead guilty to charges of making false statements to investigators during Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation on Tuesday, February 20.
Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch lawyer, arrives at the US District Courthouse to plead guilty to charges of making false statements to investigators during Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation on Tuesday, February 20.
Artist German Vinogradov performs in front of a burning structure in observance of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, on Saturday, February 17, in Russia.
Artist German Vinogradov performs in front of a burning structure in observance of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, on Saturday, February 17, in Russia.
Ethiopian war veterans and priests attend a memorial service on Monday, February 19, commemorating the anniversary of the &quot;Addis Ababa Massacre&quot; or Graziani Massacre, where, according to various sources, between 20,000 and 30,000 Ethiopians were killed by Italian occupying forces on February 19, 1937, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Ethiopian war veterans and priests attend a memorial service on Monday, February 19, commemorating the anniversary of the "Addis Ababa Massacre" or Graziani Massacre, where, according to various sources, between 20,000 and 30,000 Ethiopians were killed by Italian occupying forces on February 19, 1937, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
In this February 20 photo, a search and rescue team studies a map of the area where a plane crashed on February 18 on Mount Dena, in southern Iran. All 65 people on board the passenger plane are presumed dead, the airline said.
In this February 20 photo, a search and rescue team studies a map of the area where a plane crashed on February 18 on Mount Dena, in southern Iran. All 65 people on board the passenger plane are presumed dead, the airline said.
Alana Kroeker, front, lies on the ground with 16 fellow demonstrators to honor victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida at the Colorado State Capitol on Wednesday, February 21. Students across the US walked out of their schools in solidarity with the survivors of the shooting.
Alana Kroeker, front, lies on the ground with 16 fellow demonstrators to honor victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida at the Colorado State Capitol on Wednesday, February 21. Students across the US walked out of their schools in solidarity with the survivors of the shooting. See last week in photos
