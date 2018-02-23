The week in 36 photos

Greek revelers celebrate Ash Monday on Monday, February 19 by participating in a colorful "flour war," a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter.
An Egyptian goose slides over the ice as it tries to land on the frozen Maschsee lake in northern Germany, on Monday, February 19.
A US Marine drinks cobra blood during the Cobra Gold joint training exercise between US and Thai military on Monday, February 19. In demonstrating jungle survival methods, cobra blood and flesh are used as nutrition in a scenario where sustenance is scarce.
A cow is prepared for a photo shoot during a dairy cow beauty pageant on Thursday, February 22 in Germany.
A former priest charged with sexually abusing five boys hides his face in his hat as he waits for his trial at court in Germany on Thursday, February 22.
Kenya Wildlife Service rangers load a tranquillized elephant onto a truck during a translocation exercise on Wednesday February 21.
A man cleans debris from the roof of a house on Tuesday, February 20 after Mount Sinabung spewed volcanic ash into the air the day before in Indonesia.
Aymara indigenous people rally in favor of Bolivian President Evo Morales' candidacy for the next election, on Wednesday, February 21.
Lions lay in a sunny spot at El Salvador's national zoo in San Salvador on Wednesday, February 21.
Actress Jennifer Lawrence adjusts her hair while posing for photographers at the photo call for the film "Red Sparrow" on Tuesday, February 20 in London.
A candle is passed on Tuesday, February 20, during a commemoration ceremony at the monument to the people killed during the Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests in 2014, in central Kiev, Ukraine.
From left, Jessie T. Usher, Samuel L. Jackson and Richard Roundtree appear in matching outfits while filming their latest movie, "SHAFT" in New York City on Saturday, February 17.
People watch a cockfighting match on Sunday, February 18 on the outskirts of Bangkok with the highest cash reward in Thai history -- more than $1 million (US).
In this handout photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up what he says is a piece of an Iranian drone that was shot down after it flew over Israeli territory. He was addressing the 2018 Munich Security Conference on Sunday, February 18.
A woman tries to save her merchandise from a fire at a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Sunday, February 18.
A model walks the runway carrying a replica of her own head at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 21.
Workers begin to dismantle a road dam at the site of an unexplained landslide near Tribsees in northern Germany on Monday, February 19.
Artist German Vinogradov performs in front of a burning structure in observance of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, on Saturday, February 17, in Russia.
Ethiopian war veterans and priests attend a memorial service on Monday, February 19, commemorating the anniversary of the "Addis Ababa Massacre" or Graziani Massacre, where, according to various sources, between 20,000 and 30,000 Ethiopians were killed by Italian occupying forces on February 19, 1937, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.