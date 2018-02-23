Photos: The week in 36 photos A boy sits on Friday, February 16, at a memorial cross that honors the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The shooter, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is willing to plead guilty , according to his public defender. Hide Caption 1 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos US President Donald Trump holds his notes while hosting a listening session with student survivors of mass shootings, their parents and teachers in the State Dining Room at the White House on Wednesday, February 21. The visible points include prompts such as "1. What would you most want me to know about your experience?" "2. What can we do to help you feel safe?" and "5. I hear you." Hide Caption 2 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos Queen Elizabeth II, in light blue, takes in the Richard Quinn runway show beside Vogue editor Anna Wintour during London Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 20. The Queen later presented the designer with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Hide Caption 3 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos Greek revelers celebrate Ash Monday on Monday, February 19 by participating in a colorful "flour war," a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter. Hide Caption 4 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos Wayne LaPierre , the vice president of the National Rifle Association, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, February 22, in National Harbor, Maryland. A polarizing figure, LaPierre reiterated a frequently used NRA slogan at the end of his speech: "To stop a bad guy with a gun, it takes a good guy with a gun." Hide Caption 5 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos A woman is seen through glass as she watches the men's curling matches at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Sunday, February 18 Hide Caption 6 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos An Egyptian goose slides over the ice as it tries to land on the frozen Maschsee lake in northern Germany, on Monday, February 19. Hide Caption 7 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos Mari Copeny, third from left, watches a free screening of the film "Black Panther" with more than 150 children, after she raised $16,000 to provide free tickets in an entire theater on Monday, February 19, in Flint, Michigan. A journey into Wakanda Hide Caption 8 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos A man rescues a child after a reported regime airstrike in the rebel-held town of Hamouria in Syria's besieged Eastern Ghouta region on Wednesday, February 21. As many as 300 people died over three days in the bombardment of the rebel enclave, medics and activists say. Hide Caption 9 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos Team USA celebrates after winning a shootout in the gold-medal hockey game against Canada on Thursday, February 22. It's the first time the American women have won the gold medal since 1998, when they also defeated Canada in the final. Hide Caption 10 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos A US Marine drinks cobra blood during the Cobra Gold joint training exercise between US and Thai military on Monday, February 19. In demonstrating jungle survival methods, cobra blood and flesh are used as nutrition in a scenario where sustenance is scarce. Hide Caption 11 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos Refugees and migrants wait an overcrowded rubber boat to be rescued by aid workers from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms on Sunday, February 18. They had left Libya and were trying to reach European soil. A child migrant's story Hide Caption 12 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney climbs down from a tractor during a tour of a Utah dairy farm on Friday, February 16. Romney announced in a video released on Friday that he will run for the US Senate from Utah. President Trump endorsed Romney's bid for a seat. Hide Caption 13 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos A military helicopter lies among debris in Oaxaca, Mexico, on Saturday, February 17. Thirteen people were killed when the helicopter crashed on top of two vehicles when it attempted to land in an airfield. On board were officials surveying damage from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake the day before. Hide Caption 14 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau gathers his children for a photo during their visit to the Taj Mahal on Sunday, February 18. Trudeau and his family are in India for a week-long trip aimed at boosting economic ties between the two countries. Hide Caption 15 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos A cow is prepared for a photo shoot during a dairy cow beauty pageant on Thursday, February 22 in Germany. Hide Caption 16 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos Sheryl Acquarola, a 16 year-old junior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, reacts in the gallery of the House of Representatives in Tallahassee, Florida, after lawmakers voted not to hear the bill banning assault rifles and large capacity magazines on Tuesday, February 20. Students and teachers who survived the shooting at Stoneman Douglas traveled to Florida's capitol to demand action from state lawmakers. Hide Caption 17 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos A former priest charged with sexually abusing five boys hides his face in his hat as he waits for his trial at court in Germany on Thursday, February 22. Hide Caption 18 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos Kenya Wildlife Service rangers load a tranquillized elephant onto a truck during a translocation exercise on Wednesday February 21. Hide Caption 19 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos People pop crackers during a festival to mark the first day of the Lunar New Year in New York City's Chinatown neighborhood on Friday, February 16. The 2018 Chinese New Year, which is the year of the dog, began on Friday and celebrations continue for over two weeks. Hide Caption 20 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos A man cleans debris from the roof of a house on Tuesday, February 20 after Mount Sinabung spewed volcanic ash into the air the day before in Indonesia. Hide Caption 21 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos Aymara indigenous people rally in favor of Bolivian President Evo Morales' candidacy for the next election, on Wednesday, February 21. Hide Caption 22 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos Lions lay in a sunny spot at El Salvador's national zoo in San Salvador on Wednesday, February 21. Hide Caption 23 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos Actress Jennifer Lawrence adjusts her hair while posing for photographers at the photo call for the film "Red Sparrow" on Tuesday, February 20 in London. Hide Caption 24 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos A candle is passed on Tuesday, February 20, during a commemoration ceremony at the monument to the people killed during the Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests in 2014, in central Kiev, Ukraine. Hide Caption 25 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos From left, Jessie T. Usher, Samuel L. Jackson and Richard Roundtree appear in matching outfits while filming their latest movie, "SHAFT" in New York City on Saturday, February 17. Hide Caption 26 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos People watch a cockfighting match on Sunday, February 18 on the outskirts of Bangkok with the highest cash reward in Thai history -- more than $1 million (US). Hide Caption 27 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos In this handout photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up what he says is a piece of an Iranian drone that was shot down after it flew over Israeli territory. He was addressing the 2018 Munich Security Conference on Sunday, February 18. Hide Caption 28 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos A woman tries to save her merchandise from a fire at a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Sunday, February 18. Hide Caption 29 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos A model walks the runway carrying a replica of her own head at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 21. Hide Caption 30 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos Workers begin to dismantle a road dam at the site of an unexplained landslide near Tribsees in northern Germany on Monday, February 19. Hide Caption 31 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch lawyer, arrives at the US District Courthouse to plead guilty to charges of making false statements to investigators during Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation on Tuesday, February 20. Hide Caption 32 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos Artist German Vinogradov performs in front of a burning structure in observance of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, on Saturday, February 17, in Russia. Hide Caption 33 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos Ethiopian war veterans and priests attend a memorial service on Monday, February 19, commemorating the anniversary of the "Addis Ababa Massacre" or Graziani Massacre, where, according to various sources, between 20,000 and 30,000 Ethiopians were killed by Italian occupying forces on February 19, 1937, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Hide Caption 34 of 36

Photos: The week in 36 photos In this February 20 photo, a search and rescue team studies a map of the area where a plane crashed on February 18 on Mount Dena, in southern Iran. All 65 people on board the passenger plane are presumed dead, the airline said. Hide Caption 35 of 36