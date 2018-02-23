Photos: Age of empires: Anatolia's archeological treasures Amasra, a port on the Black Sea coast of northern Turkey, was once part of the Roman empire. Last month Roman ruins washed up on the shore after a storm.



The Anatolian peninsula, which makes up much of modern-day Turkey, is rich with the legacy of empires past.

The Library of Celsus, Ephesus – The Library of Celsus in the ancient Greek city of Ephesus in modern day Izmir. Once a key locale for Greece on Asia Minor, the city in western Turkey has origins dating back to the 7th century BC.

The Great Theater, Ephesus – Said to have capacity for 25,000 people, its size helps archaeologists understand the scale of the ancient city's population. Dating from the 3rd century BC, the Hellenistic structure played a part in entertainment as well as political and religious gatherings.

The Tomb of Amyntas, Telmessos – The final resting place of "Amyntas, son of Hermagios" dates from the mid-4th century BC. Cut into the hillside overlooking the modern city of Fethiye, close to the Aegean Sea, it was built by the Lycians of Telmessos, a city-state that would go on to be conquered by Alexander the Great.

Roman theater, Aspendos – Three miles south of Belkis in southern Turkey are the ruins of Aspendos, a Greco-Roman city that passed into the hands of the latter in 189 BC. The site's colossal theater dedicated to Marcus Aurelius remains its star attraction.

Temple of Apollo, Side – A full solar eclipse in Side, 2006. Founded by Aeolian Greeks, invaded by Alexander and at one time turned into a slave market by Cilician pirates, perhaps its most famous landmark is the Hellenic Temple of Apollo (pictured).

The tomb of Zenyel Bey, Hasankeyf – Locals watch the tomb of Zenyel Bey transported in May 2017. The 15th century monument, dedicated to a figure from the Ak Koyunlu, a Turkmen tribe, was moved away from ground at risk of flooding due to a hydroelectric dam project in southeast Turkey. The Ak Koyunlu, which translates as "White Sheep," once ruled Anatolia, Azerbaijan and northern Iraq in the 14th to early-16th century AD.

Hasankeyf – Other monuments from the ancient city on the banks of the Tigris will also be moved according to CNN Turk, including tombs, mosques and minarets. Hasankeyf has a 12,000-year history and contains many neolithic caves.

Xanthos – Xanthos was the principal city of Lycia, in southwest Turkey. Mentioned in Homer's "Iliad," set during the Trojan Wars, the city was later attacked in the 6th century BC by Persian king Cyrus II.

The city rose again and fought the Romans in the 1st century BC. Xanthos' rock-cut tombs are among its best known features, like this Lycian sarcophagus dated from the 4th century BC.

Roman spa, Allianoi – Allianoi in eastern Turkey was once a significant Roman thermal spa famed for its spring waters and healing center. Pictured in 2008, the archaeological site near Bergama dates back to the second century AD. The site was discovered in 1998 during routine excavation on a proposed dam site and was flooded after the construction of the Yortanli Dam.

Roman spa, Allianoi – The dam is the same to later threaten Hasankeyf. Some items including statues were removed from Allianoi before workers reburied the spa in sand in September 2010 to protect it from the coming flood waters.