Age of empires: Anatolia's archeological treasures

Updated 9:52 AM ET, Fri February 23, 2018

The Anatolian peninsula, which makes up much of modern-day Turkey, is rich with the legacy of empires past. Scroll through the gallery to discover more of the region's ancient treasures.
The Library of Celsus in the ancient Greek city of Ephesus in modern day Izmir. Once a key locale for Greece on Asia Minor, the city in western Turkey has origins dating back to the 7th century BC.
Said to have capacity for 25,000 people, its size helps archaeologists understand the scale of the ancient city&#39;s population. Dating from the 3rd century BC, the Hellenistic structure played a part in entertainment as well as political and religious gatherings.
The final resting place of &quot;Amyntas, son of Hermagios&quot; dates from the mid-4th century BC. Cut into the hillside overlooking the modern city of Fethiye, close to the Aegean Sea, it was built by the Lycians of Telmessos, a city-state that would go on to be conquered by Alexander the Great.
Three miles south of Belkis in southern Turkey are the ruins of Aspendos, a Greco-Roman city that passed into the hands of the latter in 189 BC. The site&#39;s colossal theater dedicated to Marcus Aurelius remains its star attraction.
A full solar eclipse in Side, 2006. Founded by Aeolian Greeks, invaded by Alexander and at one time turned into a slave market by Cilician pirates, perhaps its most famous landmark is the Hellenic Temple of Apollo (pictured).
Locals watch the tomb of Zenyel Bey transported in May 2017. The 15th century monument, dedicated to a figure from the Ak Koyunlu, a Turkmen tribe, was moved away from ground at risk of flooding due to a hydroelectric dam project in southeast Turkey. The Ak Koyunlu, which translates as &quot;White Sheep,&quot; once ruled Anatolia, Azerbaijan and northern Iraq in the 14th to early-16th century AD.
Other monuments from the ancient city on the banks of the Tigris will also be moved according to CNN Turk, including tombs, mosques and minarets. Hasankeyf has a 12,000-year history and contains many neolithic caves.
Xanthos was the principal city of Lycia, in southwest Turkey. Mentioned in Homer&#39;s &quot;Iliad,&quot; set during the Trojan Wars, the city was later attacked in the 6th century BC by Persian king Cyrus II.
The city rose again and fought the Romans in the 1st century BC. Xanthos&#39; rock-cut tombs are among its best known features, like this Lycian sarcophagus dated from the 4th century BC.
Allianoi in eastern Turkey was once a significant Roman thermal spa famed for its spring waters and healing center. Pictured in 2008, the archaeological site near Bergama dates back to the second century AD. The site was discovered in 1998 during routine excavation on a proposed dam site and was flooded after the construction of the Yortanli Dam.
The dam is the same to later threaten Hasankeyf. Some items including statues were removed from Allianoi before workers reburied the spa in sand in September 2010 to protect it from the coming flood waters.
Infrastructure work in Istanbul has revealed layers of the city's history for over a decade. In 2006 Byzantine ships were discovered as part of the Marmaray tunnel project across the Bosphorus strait; relics of the ancient port of Theodosius, once thought to be lost by archaeologists. The tunnel opened in 2013, but not before digs had yielded a huge number of ships, along with jetties and docks.
From the Romans to Byzantines to Ottomans and everyone in between, the Anatolian peninsula contains the legacies of a number of empires.