Breaking News

Ruins of ancient Roman city wash up on Turkish coast

By Tom Page, CNN

Updated 12:00 PM ET, Fri February 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Amasra, a port on the Black Sea coast of northern Turkey, was once part of the Roman empire. Last month Roman ruins washed up on the shore after a storm.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The Anatolian peninsula, which makes up much of modern-day Turkey, is rich with the legacy of empires past. &lt;strong&gt;&lt;em&gt;Scroll through the gallery to discover more of the region&#39;s ancient treasures.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/em&gt;
Photos: Age of empires: Anatolia's archeological treasures
Amasra, a port on the Black Sea coast of northern Turkey, was once part of the Roman empire. Last month Roman ruins washed up on the shore after a storm.

The Anatolian peninsula, which makes up much of modern-day Turkey, is rich with the legacy of empires past. Scroll through the gallery to discover more of the region's ancient treasures.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
The Library of Celsus in the ancient Greek city of Ephesus in modern day Izmir. Once a key locale for Greece on Asia Minor, the city in western Turkey has origins dating back to the 7th century BC.
Photos: Age of empires: Anatolia's archeological treasures
The Library of Celsus, EphesusThe Library of Celsus in the ancient Greek city of Ephesus in modern day Izmir. Once a key locale for Greece on Asia Minor, the city in western Turkey has origins dating back to the 7th century BC.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
Said to have capacity for 25,000 people, its size helps archaeologists understand the scale of the ancient city&#39;s population. Dating from the 3rd century BC, the Hellenistic structure played a part in entertainment as well as political and religious gatherings.
Photos: Age of empires: Anatolia's archeological treasures
The Great Theater, EphesusSaid to have capacity for 25,000 people, its size helps archaeologists understand the scale of the ancient city's population. Dating from the 3rd century BC, the Hellenistic structure played a part in entertainment as well as political and religious gatherings.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
The final resting place of &quot;Amyntas, son of Hermagios&quot; dates from the mid-4th century BC. Cut into the hillside overlooking the modern city of Fethiye, close to the Aegean Sea, it was built by the Lycians of Telmessos, a city-state that would go on to be conquered by Alexander the Great.
Photos: Age of empires: Anatolia's archeological treasures
The Tomb of Amyntas, TelmessosThe final resting place of "Amyntas, son of Hermagios" dates from the mid-4th century BC. Cut into the hillside overlooking the modern city of Fethiye, close to the Aegean Sea, it was built by the Lycians of Telmessos, a city-state that would go on to be conquered by Alexander the Great.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
Three miles south of Belkis in southern Turkey are the ruins of Aspendos, a Greco-Roman city that passed into the hands of the latter in 189 BC. The site&#39;s colossal theater dedicated to Marcus Aurelius remains its star attraction.
Photos: Age of empires: Anatolia's archeological treasures
Roman theater, AspendosThree miles south of Belkis in southern Turkey are the ruins of Aspendos, a Greco-Roman city that passed into the hands of the latter in 189 BC. The site's colossal theater dedicated to Marcus Aurelius remains its star attraction.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
A full solar eclipse in Side, 2006. Founded by Aeolian Greeks, invaded by Alexander and at one time turned into a slave market by Cilician pirates, perhaps its most famous landmark is the Hellenic Temple of Apollo (pictured).
Photos: Age of empires: Anatolia's archeological treasures
Temple of Apollo, SideA full solar eclipse in Side, 2006. Founded by Aeolian Greeks, invaded by Alexander and at one time turned into a slave market by Cilician pirates, perhaps its most famous landmark is the Hellenic Temple of Apollo (pictured).
Hide Caption
6 of 13
Locals watch the tomb of Zenyel Bey transported in May 2017. The 15th century monument, dedicated to a figure from the Ak Koyunlu, a Turkmen tribe, was moved away from ground at risk of flooding due to a hydroelectric dam project in southeast Turkey. The Ak Koyunlu, which translates as &quot;White Sheep,&quot; once ruled Anatolia, Azerbaijan and northern Iraq in the 14th to early-16th century AD.
Photos: Age of empires: Anatolia's archeological treasures
The tomb of Zenyel Bey, Hasankeyf Locals watch the tomb of Zenyel Bey transported in May 2017. The 15th century monument, dedicated to a figure from the Ak Koyunlu, a Turkmen tribe, was moved away from ground at risk of flooding due to a hydroelectric dam project in southeast Turkey. The Ak Koyunlu, which translates as "White Sheep," once ruled Anatolia, Azerbaijan and northern Iraq in the 14th to early-16th century AD.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
Other monuments from the ancient city on the banks of the Tigris will also be moved according to CNN Turk, including tombs, mosques and minarets. Hasankeyf has a 12,000-year history and contains many neolithic caves.
Photos: Age of empires: Anatolia's archeological treasures
Hasankeyf Other monuments from the ancient city on the banks of the Tigris will also be moved according to CNN Turk, including tombs, mosques and minarets. Hasankeyf has a 12,000-year history and contains many neolithic caves.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
Xanthos was the principal city of Lycia, in southwest Turkey. Mentioned in Homer&#39;s &quot;Iliad,&quot; set during the Trojan Wars, the city was later attacked in the 6th century BC by Persian king Cyrus II.
Photos: Age of empires: Anatolia's archeological treasures
XanthosXanthos was the principal city of Lycia, in southwest Turkey. Mentioned in Homer's "Iliad," set during the Trojan Wars, the city was later attacked in the 6th century BC by Persian king Cyrus II.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
The city rose again and fought the Romans in the 1st century BC. Xanthos&#39; rock-cut tombs are among its best known features, like this Lycian sarcophagus dated from the 4th century BC.
Photos: Age of empires: Anatolia's archeological treasures
The city rose again and fought the Romans in the 1st century BC. Xanthos' rock-cut tombs are among its best known features, like this Lycian sarcophagus dated from the 4th century BC.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Allianoi in eastern Turkey was once a significant Roman thermal spa famed for its spring waters and healing center. Pictured in 2008, the archaeological site near Bergama dates back to the second century AD. The site was discovered in 1998 during routine excavation on a proposed dam site and was flooded after the construction of the Yortanli Dam.
Photos: Age of empires: Anatolia's archeological treasures
Roman spa, AllianoiAllianoi in eastern Turkey was once a significant Roman thermal spa famed for its spring waters and healing center. Pictured in 2008, the archaeological site near Bergama dates back to the second century AD. The site was discovered in 1998 during routine excavation on a proposed dam site and was flooded after the construction of the Yortanli Dam.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
The dam is the same to later threaten Hasankeyf. Some items including statues were removed from Allianoi before workers reburied the spa in sand in September 2010 to protect it from the coming flood waters.
Photos: Age of empires: Anatolia's archeological treasures
Roman spa, AllianoiThe dam is the same to later threaten Hasankeyf. Some items including statues were removed from Allianoi before workers reburied the spa in sand in September 2010 to protect it from the coming flood waters.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
Infrastructure work in Istanbul has revealed layers of the city&#39;s history for over a decade. In 2006 Byzantine ships were discovered as part of the Marmaray tunnel project across the Bosphorus strait; relics of the ancient port of Theodosius, once thought to be lost by archaeologists. The tunnel opened in 2013, but not before digs had yielded a huge number of &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2009/WORLD/meast/09/21/turkey.bosphorus.tunnel.marmaray/&quot;&gt;ships, along with jetties and docks&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Age of empires: Anatolia's archeological treasures
Byzantine skipwrecks, IstanbulInfrastructure work in Istanbul has revealed layers of the city's history for over a decade. In 2006 Byzantine ships were discovered as part of the Marmaray tunnel project across the Bosphorus strait; relics of the ancient port of Theodosius, once thought to be lost by archaeologists. The tunnel opened in 2013, but not before digs had yielded a huge number of ships, along with jetties and docks.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
amasra turkeyephesus izmir turkeyephesus izmir turkey 2tomb of amyntas turkey aspendos theater turkeygreek temple of apollosie turkeytomb of zenyel bey turkey hasankeyf turkeyrestricted xanthos ruinslykian sarcophagus xanthosallianoi thermal spring izmirallianoi thermal spring izmir 2istanbul byzantine ship

(CNN)The Black Sea gave up a few more of its secrets when storms whipped the coast of Amasra, northern Turkey, last month.

A number of Roman ruins dating from the first to third century AD washed ashore, the latest remnants to emerge of the ancient Anatolian city of Amastris.
The objects were found by locals walking the shoreline who noticed carved marble and other masonry among the rocks. The marble remnants are indicative of a period of construction during the reign of Roman emperor Septimius Severus (193-211 AD) says Baran Aydin, director of the Amasra Museum.
The ancient Greek masterpiece etched on a tiny gemstone
The ancient Greek masterpiece etched on a tiny gemstone
Severus, a military leader who took control in the bloody Year of the Five Emperors, oversaw the Roman Empire when it controlled approximately half the coastline of the Black Sea. Amastris significantly predates his rule. The city, 184 miles east of Istanbul, was founded by Persian princess Amastrine in the early fourth century BC and passed between Roman, Byzantine, Genoese and Ottoman control in the last two millennia.
    "We know from old travelers' reports there were some very spectacular temples in Amastris," Aydin says. It's possible, he adds, that parts of the find came from these Roman temples.
    Read More
    Roman ruins retrieved from the shoreline of Amasra, where the ancient city on Amastris once stood.
    Roman ruins retrieved from the shoreline of Amasra, where the ancient city on Amastris once stood.
    How the ruins ended up in the sea is more of a mystery. Speculation is rife that objects could have been discarded at sea many years ago by construction workers.
    "I guess those fragments were dumped in history," says Aydin, adding such an occurrence is not unusual for Amasra. "In those times people didn't know the meaning of these ruins."
    There's a certain poetry to their fate: according to Ancient Greek writer Memnon of Heraclea, Amastrine was drowned at sea at the hands of her two sons.
    Hidden tunnel could lead to Mayan &#39;entrance to the underworld&#39;
    Hidden tunnel could lead to Mayan 'entrance to the underworld'
    Archaeologists have found the Black Sea, east of the Mediterranean, a source of perennial curiosity. Its waters below 500 feet contain no oxygen, aiding preservation, and some estimate hundreds, maybe thousands of shipwrecks lie on the seabed in remarkable condition.
    While organizations like the Black Sea Maritime Archaeology Project are investing in costly dive missions to view wrecks in situ, Aydin has fragments of history washing up at his feet.
    "Every year it happens," says the museum director, talking down his good fortune. "We are living on an ancient city and there are many, many ruins underneath."
    Approximately ten artifacts were found dating from the 1st to 3rd century AD.
    Approximately ten artifacts were found dating from the 1st to 3rd century AD.
    The next step is to further assess the find. Approximately 10 artifacts were retrieved, says Aydin, and experts are poring over them before enrolling museum-worthy items into their inventory.
    "I'm very careful about such ruins," the director adds, "they are valuable for us because of their cultural meaning."
    Careful as the museum may be, the ruins have already survived what Aydin says locals are calling the worst storm in 40 years. For Amasra at least, there was a silver lining.