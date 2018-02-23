Texas spares death row inmate's life minutes before execution

(CNN) The life of a Texas man who conspired to kill his family in 2003 was spared minutes before he was set to be executed on Thursday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decided to reduce Thomas Whitaker's sentence to life in prison without parole, the governor said in a statement.

It's the first time Abbott spared the life of an inmate on death row and the first time in years that a governor reduced the sentence of a death row inmate.

Abbott has allowed 30 executions during his time as Texas governor, his office said.

Whitaker was convicted of capital murder in connection to the 2003 killings of his mom and brother. Authorities say Whitaker and another man attacked his family as they returned to their suburban Houston home from dinner.

