(CNN) Students from Deerfield Beach began an 11-mile march Friday to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland to show their support for the victims and survivors of last week's school shooting.

According to CNN affiliate WSVN , Deerfield Beach High School staff allowed the students to participate in the march and even assigned security guards to accompany the group. The walk is expected to take several hours.

Some students carried signs during the walk. They wanted to send a message to lawmakers regarding gun control legislation and school safety, WSVN reported.

"Congressmen, if you're watching this, I promise you: me and my peers, once we're 18, you are out of there," one student said. "That's not a threat -- that's a promise."

Deerfield Beach High School directed CNN to the Broward County School District for questions on the walk, but those calls have not been returned.