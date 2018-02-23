Deputy who stayed outside during school shooting got glowing reviews, his personnel records show

(CNN) The Florida deputy who waited outside as a gunman targeted staff and students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17, was twice nominated as the School Resource Deputy of the Year and won the award in 2014, personnel records obtained by CNN show.

Deputy Scot Peterson resigned following his suspension Thursday, after being accused of doing nothing to stop last week's massacre. An internal investigation is pending.

Scot Peterson addresses a Broward County School Board meeting on February 18, 2015.

One of the nominations for the deputy of the year award, written by a supervisor in March 2017, noted that Peterson "takes pride in protecting the students, faculty and staff at his school."

He is "dependable and reliable," a sergeant wrote, "and handles issues that arise with tact and solid judgment."

That assessment appears at odds with his actions on February 14, as presented Thursday by Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

