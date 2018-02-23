Parkland survivor: Trump phone call didn't console me

(CNN) A survivor of last week's massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, said President Donald Trump failed to bring her any real comfort during a phone call he made while she was hospitalized.

"I can't say I was consoled or helped," Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School senior Samantha Fuentes said Friday evening on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

The President, rather, talked about the shooter being a "sick puppy" and used the phrase "oh, boy" about eight times, said Fuentes, who was wounded in both legs.

"I can't say that I was consoled or helped. ... He didn't express any real empathy." Samantha Fuentes, who was shot during the Florida school massacre, describes the call she received from President Trump while she was in the hospital https://t.co/5zOwROwRYw pic.twitter.com/BflPajsmYz — CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2018

"I don't think he's ever had to have that conversation with someone before," Fuentes said. "It was definitely clear in that moment because he did not express any real empathy. It is kind of hard to express empathy when you don't understand."

The guest said she respects the President but was saddened by the call's tone.

