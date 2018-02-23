Florida lawmakers advance a bill that requires 'In God We Trust' displayed on school grounds

(CNN) A Florida lawmaker has introduced a bill that requires public schools to display the motto "In God We Trust," saying that while gun violence is a problem, "issues of the heart" need addressing as well.

"It is not a secret that we have some gun issues that need to be addressed," said Rep. Kimberly Daniels, a Democrat, said on the House floor Wednesday. "But the real thing that needs to be addressed are issues of the heart."

The bill passed 97 to 10 in the House -- just a day after the state Legislature voted against a measure to consider banning the sale of assault weapons. During that session Tuesday, the legislature also declared pornography to be a public health risk

The bill says the "In God We Trust" motto needs to be displayed in a conspicuous place. It would cover all schools in a district and in each building used by a district school board. An identical bill has been introduced in the Senate.

If approved, the legislation would take effect July 1.

