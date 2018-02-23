FL Gov. Rick Scott rolls out 'action plan' for school security

(CNN) Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced Friday a comprehensive plan to keep students safe, a week after a former student fatally shot 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

"We must take care of our kids," he said in a new conference announcing his plan. "Keeping guns away from dangerous people and people with illnesses is what we need to do."

Scott called for tougher background checks and waiting periods to buy firearms, toughening an act that permits police to place mentally ill people in custody and the allocation of hundreds of millions of dollars toward improving security in schools and mental health services. He also wants to see bump stocks for weapons banned.