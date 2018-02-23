5 things for February 23: While bullets flew, he waited outside

(CNN) Colombia used to be Latin America's economic star. Now its list of challenges grows longer because of a refugee crisis from Venezuela. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Florida shooting

2. Russia and Syria

And don't forget that Prigozhin was one of the 13 Russians special counsel Robert Mueller indicted last week in the investigation of Russian meddling into the 2016 US election.

JUST WATCHED Tracking Putin's shadow army Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Tracking Putin's shadow army 03:08

3. Missouri governor indicted

2018's off to a rough start for Missouri's governor. In January Eric Greitens admitted to having an extramarital affair. Now he's been indicted on charges related to it. Greitens was charged with first-degree felony invasion of privacy. The governor is accused of trying to blackmail (via nude pictures that he allegedly took) the woman he had the affair with to keep her quiet. Greitens denies the allegations.

Nude pictures are also a part of the investigation into Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's affair with her former security chief. Investigators found nude photos of a woman on security chief Rob Forrest's work phone, taken at a time when he should have been guarding Barry during business trips to Washington. Forrest could be charged with official misconduct and theft of property, investigators say. It's not confirmed if the woman in the photos is the mayor.

JUST WATCHED Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens indicted Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens indicted 02:29

4. Oxfam scandal

Haiti is suspending Oxfam from working in the country after some of its employees were accused of having sex with prostitutes there. The suspension will last two months while Haiti reviews how Oxfam handled the allegations that staff members paid for sex after the UK charity set up shop there after the 2010 earthquake. The scandal has jeopardized millions in funding Oxfam gets from the UK government.

JUST WATCHED Oxfam deputy chief resigns over sex scandal Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Oxfam deputy chief resigns over sex scandal 00:53

5. Net neutrality

Net neutrality officially ends in April. An order in the Federal Register says the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of the Obama-era rules, intended to keep the internet open and fair, take effect on April 23 . The telecom industry cheered the move; the tech industry and consumer advocacy groups hated it. But the battle isn't over yet. The publication of the net neutrality order is expected to trigger a wave of legal challenges and congressional attempts to undo the FCC's repeal.

JUST WATCHED Net gain or loss? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Net gain or loss? 05:57

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I don't know what some of you expect us to do."

Heather Nauert, State Department spokeswoman struggling to describe specific steps the State Department and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are taking to stop the violence in Syria.

WINTER OLYMPICS

The Olympic Athletes of Russia will have another shot at gold Sunday, because the OAR hockey team beat the Czech Republic 3-0 to make it to the finals.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 Russian Alina Zagitova performs her free skate. The 15-year-old edged out fellow Russian Evgenia Medvedeva to win the gold in women's single figure skating. She became the first member of the Olympic Athletes from Russia to take the top medal. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 Medvedeva received the same score as Zagitova on their free skate. But in the end, Zagitova finished with the gold because of her superior short program earlier. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 Russia's Sergei Andronov, left, collides with Jakub Nakladal of the Czech Republic during the semifinal round of the men's ice hockey game. The Russian athletes beat the Czech Republic 3-0 to advance to the finals. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 The Swiss men's curling team celebrates after winning the bronze medal game, beating out Canada 7-5. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 Italy's Mirko Giacomo Nenzi competes in the men's 1,000-meter speed skating event. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 A spectator gets into the spirit of the Games during the 1,000-meter men's speed skating event. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 From left, Canadians Brittany Phelan and Kelsey Serwa celebrate on the podium with Switzerland's Fanny Smith. Serwa had just won gold in the ski cross. Phelan won the silver, and Smith finished with the bronze. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 Phelan, left, and Serwa compete in the ski cross final. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 Phelan leads a quarterfinal race as Italy's Debora Pixner crashes. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 A US team starts a training run for the four-man bobsled. Hide Caption 10 of 10

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Tough tweet

Kylie Jenner badmouths Snapchat's new design, and just like that the Kylie Jenner badmouths Snapchat's new design, and just like that the social media app lost $1.3 billion in market value. Who knew Kim Kardashian's little sister was so powerful?

Malicious menu

New York University apologized -- and fired some folks -- after it offered a Black History Month menu that included New York University apologized -- and fired some folks -- after it offered a Black History Month menu that included red Kool-Aid and watermelon water in a dining hall.

Nice to meet you, too

It's nice when the stars act just like us, such as Tiffany Haddish's adorable freakout when It's nice when the stars act just like us, such as Tiffany Haddish's adorable freakout when Oprah Winfrey surprised her on Ellen DeGeneres' show.

All hail the queen

JUST WATCHED Videos of young Beyoncé to be sold at auction Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Videos of young Beyoncé to be sold at auction 00:58

WHAT'S FOR LUNCH?

JUST WATCHED Trump has new ideas for guns in schools Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump has new ideas for guns in schools 02:21

TOTAL RECALL

Quiz time

Which body part was stolen from the 2,000-year-old terracotta warrior at the Philadelphia's Franklin Institute?

A) the nose

B) the thumb

C) the leg

D) the hair

Play Total Recall , CNN's weekly news quiz, and see if you got it right.

THIS JUST IN ...

Get fit

The world's biggest fitness competition has begun. This weekend an estimated 500,000 athletes all over the globe will take part in the CrossFit Open. It's a five-week fitness competition designed and tested in a secret gym, where CNN was given exclusive behind-the-scenes access.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

54%

That's how much shares of Rovio, maker of the "Angry Birds" games, have plummeted since its initial public offering in October.

AND FINALLY ...

Cat meets snow