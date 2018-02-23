Hoaxers are now doctoring real news stories to spread misinformation on Snapchat

(CNN) What happens when hoaxers decide to doctor a real news story to spread chaos and misinformation in the aftermath of a major mass shooting?

It might seem far-fetched, but this is exactly what happened to Monique O. Madan, a Miami Herald breaking news reporter, who last week was inundated with strange requests from parents and students at W.R. Thomas Middle School in Miami-Dade County asking whether their school was under threat.

The rumor was spreading like wildfire on Snapchat, a favorite among teenagers and a platform that prides itself on being relatively immune to fake news. It also comes at a sensitive time, following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, less than 50 miles from W.R. Thomas, in which 17 people were killed and several were wounded.

A Miami Herald story from last week was photoshopped to carry a different headline, text, and quotes from the school's principal and county official, while keeping both the Herald's masthead and Madan's byline, with great consequences to their reputation.

Dozens of worried parents and students started flooding the journalist's inbox and the school's landline, checking whether the rumor was true.

