(CNN) Germany stunned defending champions Canada 4-3 Friday to reach the men's Olympic ice hockey final for the first time.

In a pulsating match at the Gangneung Hockey Centre, the 10th ranked Germans raced into a 3-0 lead and held on towards the end despite a spirited comeback from the much fancied Canadians.

Brooks Macek, Matthias Plachta, Frank Mauer and Patrick Hager all scored for the Germans who are now guaranteed at least a silver medal.

The "Eagle Carriers" will face the Olympic Athletes from Russia on Sunday's final while Canada will play the Czech Republic for bronze on Saturday.

