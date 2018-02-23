Photos: Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 24 Czech snowboarder Ester Ledecka won the parallel giant slalom, becoming the first athlete to win gold medals in snowboarding and Alpine skiing at the same Olympics. She won the super-G last week. Hide Caption 1 of 13

US skip John Shuster reacts during the men's curling final against Sweden. The Americans won gold in the event for the first time ever.

US curler Matt Hamilton, center, cries during the medal ceremony.

Sebastien Toutant celebrates with the Canadian flag after winning the big-air snowboarding event. The event was making its Olympic debut.

American snowboarder Kyle Mack won silver in the big-air event.

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, attended the big-air event. She will also be attending the closing ceremony.

Mack celebrates during the medal ceremony.

Switzerland's Ramon Zenhaeusern, right, leads Germany's Alexander Schmid as they race during the team skiing event. The Swiss team would go on to win the gold.

Italy's Riccardo Tonetti skis during the team event.

Francesco Friedrich pilots a four-man bobsled for Germany. Friedrich's team leads halfway through the competition.

Norwegian skiers celebrate winning bronze in the team event. It was Norway's 38th medal of these Olympics, which breaks the record for most medals won by one country during a single Winter Games.

The South Korean bobsled piloted by Won Yun-jong is in second place going into the last day of the four-man competition.